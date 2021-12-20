LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With COVID-19 cases on the rise, there will be no live audience for the 62nd annual Los Angeles County Holiday Celebration scheduled for Christmas Eve.
The Music Center announced Monday that the free event, which usually brings out about 6,000 people, will go on without an audience at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.
The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion is one of several theaters which make up the Music Center complex in downtown L.A., which also includes the Ahmanson Theatre, the Mark Taper Forum, Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Roy and Edna Disney/Calarts Theater.
The event will still go on, and will be broadcast live on PBS SoCal at 3 p.m.
Last week, the Ahmanson Theatre was forced to cancel several performances of “A Christmas Carol” after multiple members of the play’s company were diagnosed with breakthrough cases of COVID-19.