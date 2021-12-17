LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Several performances of the iconic play “A Christmas Carol” at the Ahmanson Theatre in downtown Los Angeles were canceled through at least Saturday after multiple members of the company were diagnosed with COVID-19.
READ MORE: SoCal Edison To Pay $550M In Fines For Sparking 5 Wildfires, Including Woolsey, Thomas
The Center Theatre Group, which manages the Ahmanson, announced that performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday were canceled due to “breakthrough COVID-19 cases” that were “detected within the company.”
The 8 p.m. Thursday show, 8 p.m. Friday show and 2 p.m. Saturday show were all canceled ”for the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, and crew,” the Center Theatre Group said in a statement.READ MORE: Boy Shot, Killed In Lancaster
Ticketholders will be either able to rebook for a different performance or receive a refund.
“A Christmas Carol,” which stars Bradley Whitford and Kate Burton, will continue its run through Jan. 1.
There has been a surge in coronavirus cases in L.A. County over the past few weeks, likely linked to holiday season travel and family gatherings, as well as the new Omicron variant, which may be more transmissible than previous variants, such as Delta.MORE NEWS: Southern California Schools On Alert As Rumors Of Dec. 17 Violence Fly On TikTok
RELATED: LA County Tightens Rules For Mega Events Amid Rising COVID Numbers