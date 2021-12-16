LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Three men have been arrested, accused of drugging two women who died after being dropped off at Los Angeles hospitals on the same day last month.

The three men were arrested in connection with the Nov. 13 death of Christy Giles, a model and aspiring actress, and the Nov. 24 death of her friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, Los Angeles police reported Thursday.

Investigators believe both Giles and Arzola were drugged and overdosed Nov. 13 at a home in the 8600 block of Olympic Boulevard, located in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood on L.A’s Westside.

That same day, Giles was dropped off at Southern California Hospital at Culver City by masked men in a black Toyota Prius, police said. She was unconscious and pronounced dead.

A little while later, the same car dropped Arzola off at Kaiser Permanente West L.A. Medical Center, police said. Arzola was in critical condition and died about ten days later, on Nov. 24.

The three men were arrested by the LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force Wednesday. Thirty-seven-year-old David Pearce was taken into custody on suspicion of manslaughter, while 47-year-old Michael Ansbach and 42-year-old Brandt Osborn were both arrested on a suspicion of being an accessory to manslaughter, police said.

Pearce is being held on $1 million bail. Bail for Osborn and Ansbach was set at $100,000.

Investigators believe the suspects may have more victims. Anyone with information should call detectives at 213-382-9470.