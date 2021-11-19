LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department officials are investigating the mysterious circumstances revolving around the death of local model Christy Giles, 24-years-old.

Retroactive to Saturday, November 13, Giles was pronounced dead after she was dropped off at a hospital in Los Angeles. Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, has alleged that there is reportedly a video showing three masked men at the hospital that pushed his wife’s body out of a black Toyota Prius without license plates.

According to the New York Post, she was left at the hospital after a night of partying with a friend. That friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, was left at a separate hospital in a similar manner. As of Friday, she is on life support with no brain activity. Arzola was identified by Cilliers.

There was supposedly a third friend who was with them that left prior to the two girls heading to what was supposed to be an afterparty.

Police officials have declined to comment on the incident, citing the ongoing investigation as their cause for privacy. They also have yet to list a cause of death for the same reason.

Cilliers claims to know the identity of one of the individuals that lives at the apartment Christy was last seen at.

Giles’ husband lives in Marina Del Rey, and his suspicions lie with the belief that the girls were given some form of drugs that they overdosed on. According to Cilliers, Arzola’s toxicology report indicated large amounts of heroin in her system.

New information indicated that Giles’ mother is currently en route to Los Angeles from their hometown in Alabama for a memorial service being held on Saturday.

A GoFundMe for the girls can be found by searching “Justice For Christy.”

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)