HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — With a sanitation workers strike in Orange County in its second week, the City of Huntington Beach says they are developing a trash disruption mitigation response to keep garbage from piling up on its streets.

Members of Teamsters Local 396 who work for Republic Services went on strike last week, citing the company’s failure to reach a fair contract with the union. The workers’ contract expired on Sept. 30.

While the strike is only starting its second week, Huntington Beach city officials are not waiting. Staff is developing a trash disruption mitigation plan that can potentially be deployed as soon as the end of this week, once it is reviewed by the Huntington Beach City Council at a special meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday. The council will consider declaring a local emergency in order to put the proposed program in place immediately.

For now, Huntington Beach residents were asked to keep putting their trash bins out on their regularly scheduled pick-up day and leave them out until it is picked up. The city says street sweeping will continue, but citations will not be issued through Dec. 26. Residents who need to dispose of trash immediately can do so at five temporary drop-off locations throughout the city, including the Gothard Street Public Works Yard, Greer Park, Edison Park, Murdy Park, and Meadowlark Golf.

Please read our latest update on the trash pick-up service disruptions caused by ongoing labor negotiations at Republic Services. For the full press release, go to https://t.co/SWBCuxnTOi. pic.twitter.com/pWkb9RYERH — City of Huntington Beach (@CityofHBPIO) December 14, 2021

The union has accused Republic Services of threatening to retaliate against its members for union activity and making “unilateral changes” without bargaining. Republic Services says they are working to resume normal services as quickly as possible while continuing to bargain in good faith with the union.

Republic Services provides trash service to Orange County’s biggest cities and some of the county’s major tourist attractions, like Disneyland.