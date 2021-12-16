ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Anaheim city officials say they have a “tentative agreement to resume waste collection service in Anaheim, with Republic Services workers off the picket line this morning.”
Republic Services employees who are members of Teamsters Local 396 have been on strike since last week, sending several Orange County cities scrambling to keep the streets clear of trash.
In Anaheim, officials say they will start seeing "limited but expanding services for scheduled pickup areas and priority sites" on Thursday, with services starting to normalize into next week. Residents whose trash is regularly scheduled for Thursday and Friday should put their bins out normally, but may not see them picked up until Saturday. People were encouraged to consider double bagging their trash if collection lags, and citations won't be issued for bins or bags on the street on street sweeping days.
On Tuesday, the City of Huntington Beach had declared a local emergency declaration in order to implement a “trash disruption mitigation response plan.”
The Republic Services sanitation workers went on strike last week, more than a month after their contract expired on Sept. 30. Republic Services provides trash service to some of Orange County's biggest cities and the county's major tourist attractions,, like Disneyland.
While Anaheim says they have an agreement to resume waste collection services, it’s not clear if the Teamsters have reached a contract deal with Republic Services.