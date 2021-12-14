SILVERADO CANYON (CBSLA) — Authorities have closed off Silverado Canyon after fire crews rescued trapped residents after two mudslides on Tuesday morning.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has ordered mandatory evacuations for Silverado Canyon, Modjeska Canyon and Williams Canyon residents.READ MORE: Canyon Country Residents On Alert For Mud And Debris Flow
“People are trapped on their properties due to the roads,” said Captain Greg Barta. “Up there the roads are very narrow, inaccessible in many spots. When this mud comes down it blocks the road.”
Rescue units, which included two Swiftwater rescue teams, from Orange County Fire Authority, waded through the fast-moving water, mud and debris to rescue trapped residents. The OCFA has not reported any injuries.
Several large boulders have slid on Laguna Canyon Road. Protective netting likely averted major damage to passing cars @cbsla #cbsla #Lagunabeach #weather pic.twitter.com/btv9CHEDd5
— michele gile (@michelegiletv) December 14, 2021
The roads entering Silverado Canyon have been closed until further notice as crews work to clear the area of mud and debris. The area around Silverado, Modjeska and Williams Canyons was burned by the Bond Fire last year which scarred the landscape.
There is no timeframe when residents can re-enter the area. Residents have parked on the shoulder of Santiago Canyon Road, waiting for crews to allow back to their homes.
In other areas of Orange County such as Laguna Beach, five tons of boulders were shaken loose by the storm, however, the protective mesh netting protected passing cars from the boulders.