AZUSA (CBSLA) — Caltrans has shut down a stretch of State Route 39 above Azusa and Glendora due to a rockslide.
The rockslide occurred at Post Mile 30, according to Caltrans, which has shut down the road, also known as San Gabriel Canyon Road, from East Fork Road at Post Mile 25.7 to Crystal Lake Road.
Azusa Canyon: State Route 39 (San Gabriel Canyon Rd) closed from East Fork Rd. (Post Mile 25.7) to Crystal Lake Rd. due to rock slide at Post Mile 30. Updates at https://t.co/cxZ0jVPIRf #slide #azusacanyon #SR39 pic.twitter.com/4yS16eBjZO
Caltrans did not give a cause for the rockslide, but a likely culprit was Tuesday's storm. As much as three inches of rain fell on some areas of the San Gabriel Valley foothills, many of which were recently burned by the Bobcat Fire.
Tuesday's storm caused a number of mud and debris flows across Southern California. A slide was reported Thursday near the McClure tunnel along Pacific Coast Highway in Santa Monica and residents in Orange County's Silverado Canyon had to be rescued after being trapped by two mudslides.
It’s not known when State Route 39 will reopen to traffic.