LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested in a hit-and-run in Reseda Friday afternoon which left an 85-year-old man dead.
Fardeen Khan was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death, Los Angeles police reported Monday.
According to police, at 2:45 p.m. Friday, a sedan traveling east on Saticoy Street, near Garden Grove Avenue, struck a man who was crossing Saticoy Street in the middle of the block.
The man was rushed to a hospital by ambulance, where he died. His name was not immediately released.
The driver, suspected to be Khan, sped away from the scene.
The circumstances regarding how Khan was identified as the suspect and arrested were unclear.