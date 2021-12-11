RESEDA (CBSLA) – An 85-year-old pedestrian was killed Friday in a hit-and-run collision in Reseda.
The hit-and-run was reported about 3 p.m. in the area of Saticoy Street and Garden Grove Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police said a white four-door, possibly a newer model Hyundai Accent, was traveling eastbound on Saticoy Street and struck the pedestrian in the middle of the block. The driver then drove away from the collision eastbound on Saticoy Street without identifying themselves or attempting to render aid to the victim.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.
A reward of up to $50,000 is available for anyone providing information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction.
Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact Det. Buenaventura of LAPD’s Valley Traffic Division at 818-644-8035 or 33216@lapd.online.
Callers who wish to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.
