LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Condolences were pouring amid the passing of Vicente Fernández on Sunday.
Sad news today. We lost The amazing legendary Vicente Fernández this morning. One of my heroes. May he Rest In Peace and may God bless and comfort his family. Hasta la Cruz Chente!! gs
The legend of all legends. You will be missed but never forgotten. Que disfrutes en los cielos y de un Tequilasoooo de Rey a Rey. Dale Maestro! #chentesiguesiendoelrey #VicenteFernandez pic.twitter.com/IJHZTrwofJ
Today we lost someone who was with us when we celebrated life and when we felt like life was over. Vicente Fernandez “El Rey” will be loved, missed and celebrated forever! Thank you for the impact you made on my life. pic.twitter.com/juiEAaVOSx
Vicente Fernandez was not just a singer. He was the voice of a culture who filled the households of many of us who grew up listening to his songs. His music is the soundtrack to a ton of memories growing up.. Damn, I’m sad#RIP #ChenteSigueSiendoElRey #VicenteFernandez pic.twitter.com/UY3MEMN367
