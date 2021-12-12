CHiPs For KidsWe are at Plaza West Covina until 6pm collecting toys! Join Juan Fernandez + surprise guests all day long
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Legendary Mexican entertainer Vicente Fernández has died.

The singer’s family announced his death on Instagram Sunday morning.

Fernández had been in poor health after a fall forced him to have surgery. In November, his team said that he required respiratory support.

Fernández earned three Grammys, eight Latin Grammys, and a star on the Walk of Fame.

He was 81 years old.