LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Legendary Mexican entertainer Vicente Fernández has died.
The singer’s family announced his death on Instagram Sunday morning.READ MORE: On-Street Dining Along Colorado Boulevard To Come To Temporary Halt For Rose Parade Preparations
Fernández had been in poor health after a fall forced him to have surgery. In November, his team said that he required respiratory support.READ MORE: Couple Robbed At Gunpoint Near Old Town Calabasas
Fernández earned three Grammys, eight Latin Grammys, and a star on the Walk of Fame.MORE NEWS: Bryce Young, Mater Dei Alumni, Wins Heisman Trophy
He was 81 years old.