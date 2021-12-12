CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles police are investigating a reported shooting from an apartment building across from a place where people were gathered to remember singer Vicente Fernandez on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

According to CBSLA reporter Rick Montanez, the windows of a building at 6200 Hollywood Boulevard are blown out after the shooting, which happened a little after 7:00 p.m.

Police are clearing the scene and asking everyone to go inside.

Authorities set a perimeter around the area, including several units placed on roofs on surrounding buildings.

They reported that a male suspect, allegedly a resident of the building, was taken into custody at round 7:45 p.m.The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time.

None of the civilians present at Vicente Fernández’s Star were injured.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 