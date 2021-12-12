HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – Los Angeles police are investigating a reported shooting from an apartment building across from a place where people were gathered to remember singer Vicente Fernandez on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
According to CBSLA reporter Rick Montanez, the windows of a building at 6200 Hollywood Boulevard are blown out after the shooting, which happened a little after 7:00 p.m.
Police are clearing the scene and asking everyone to go inside.
BREAKING: Shots fired in Hollywood as crowd gathers around the Walk of Fame star for #VicenteFernandez, who died this morning. LAPD shut down Hollywood Blvd. Video from a witness | @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/jTKbLutRMI
Authorities set a perimeter around the area, including several units placed on roofs on surrounding buildings.
They reported that a male suspect, allegedly a resident of the building, was taken into custody at round 7:45 p.m.The motive of the shooting is unclear at this time.
None of the civilians present at Vicente Fernández's Star were injured.
