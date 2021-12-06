CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Arcadia, KCAL 9, Racehorse Death, Santa Anita Park

ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby-winning horse that failed a drug test after winning his race, died Monday during a workout at Santa Anita race track.

According to Craig Robertson, the attorney for Medina Spirit’s trainer Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit suffered a heart attack after a workout at the Arcadia race track.

READ MORE: Staples Center Rebranding To Crypto.com Arena Underway

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – MAY 12: Exercise rider Humberto Gomez takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit over the track during a training session for the upcoming Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 12, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Threats Investigated Against Schools In Buena Park, Montebello, Santa Clarita

The 3-year-old throughbred won the Kentucky Derby in May, but the win was overshadowed after Medina Spirit tested positive for the anti-inflammatory steroid betamethasone. Medina Spirit went on to a second-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Classic and third in the Preakness Stakes, but was banned from participating from the Belmont Stakes.

No further details were available.

MORE NEWS: After Hitting Record High, LA County Gas Price Drops For 8 Straight Days

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.