ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Medina Spirit, the Kentucky Derby-winning horse that failed a drug test after winning his race, died Monday during a workout at Santa Anita race track.
According to Craig Robertson, the attorney for Medina Spirit's trainer Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit suffered a heart attack after a workout at the Arcadia race track.
The 3-year-old throughbred won the Kentucky Derby in May, but the win was overshadowed after Medina Spirit tested positive for the anti-inflammatory steroid betamethasone. Medina Spirit went on to a second-place finish in the Breeders’ Cup Classic and third in the Preakness Stakes, but was banned from participating from the Belmont Stakes.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.