ARCADIA (CBSLA) – Restiany, a four-year-old racehorse, died due to a training injury sustained on Thursday, November 25 according to state officials.
Records indicate that Restiany is the 20th racehorse to die at Santa Anita Park this year – the ninth by training fatality. Two of the deaths are listed as “unknown,” while the final nine were racing deaths.
Restiany’s cause of death is listed as musculoskeletal by the California Horse Racing Board. Despite being in the midst of a short offseason, Restiany’s fatality occurred during training.
Still just a colt, Restiany had two first-place finishes in 10 career races. He was owned by Guy Pariente and trained by John Sadler.
In 2019, 23 horses died at Santa Anita Park which caused an investigation by then Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey.
Santa Anita Park, located in Arcadia, ended its fall season on October 31, and is slated to begin the winter season on December 26.
