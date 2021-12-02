BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 13, pushing forward with the show despite the lack of a broadcast partner.
Back in May, with the organization facing criticism for its lack of diversity and controversy about its ethical practices, NBC announced that it would not televise the Golden Globes in 2022.READ MORE: Parolee Aariel Maynor Arrested In Connection With Jacqueline Avant Killing After Shooting Himself In The Foot
At the time, stars like Scarlett Johansson called on Hollywood to step back from the Globes, and Tom Cruise returned three Golden Globes he won. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos also announced that the streaming company would cut ties with the HFPA until meaningful change was made.
In October, the HFPA announced that it will move ahead with the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 9, 2022 despite the tumultuous year.
Also in October, the HFPA announced a partnership with the NAACP in an ongoing effort to repair its shattered image.READ MORE: Henry Winkler Auctioning Off Iconic Fonzie Jacket, Motorcycle From 'Happy Days'
The five-year “collaborative partnership” will attempt to boost diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry.
The nominations announcement will be made at 6 a.m. Dec. 13 at the Beverly Hilton, the traditional home of the Golden Globes ceremony.
The HFPA has yet to release any details of its plans for the 2022 awards ceremony.MORE NEWS: Eddie Mekka, Star Of ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ Dies At 69
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)