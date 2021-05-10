LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Amid continuing concern about the lack of diversity and overall management of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, NBC has announced it will not televise the Golden Globes next year.
"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform," according to a statement from the network. "However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."
According to Variety, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will have to decide how or if it will move forward next year without its usual broadcast partner.
NBC's announcement is the latest blow for the organization, which came under fire this year following a series of Los Angeles Times reports, most notably about the 87-member organization's lack of any Black members.
The reports also questioned the ethical practices of the group’s members.
There was no immediate response to a request for comment from the HFPA.
