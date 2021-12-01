BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — In the early morning hours Wednesday, a woman was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion in Beverly Hills.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the victim has been identified as 81-year-old Jacqueline Avant, wife of prominent music executive Clarence Avant.
Beverly Hills police report that the shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Maytor Place. No suspects have been arrested.
Clarence Avant, who was not injured in the shooting, is known as the “Godfather of Black Music.” He nurtured the careers of Michael Jackson, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, and Babyface, according to Variety.
Jacqueline Avant is also the mother-in-law of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, according to Deadline. Jacqueline and Clarence Avant's daughter, Nicole, is married to Sarandos, Deadline reports.