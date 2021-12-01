BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A woman was shot to death Wednesday in an apparent home invasion in Beverly Hills.
Beverly Hills police say a shooting at the 1100 block of Maytor Place was called in at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound, and there were no suspects at the scene.
The woman was taken to a hospital, but did not survive. Her age and identity has not been released.
Homicide investigators are at the home, which is located in the Hollywood Hills, between Coldwater Canyon and Laurel Canyon Boulevards.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.