LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman is undergoing a mental health evaluation Tuesday after being arrested on the tarmac at LAX.
The unidentified woman reportedly walked out of a door inside Terminal 1 at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, and onto a ramp, which triggered an alarm. Airline employees kept her from going further onto the tarmac.
The woman, who had an airline ticket in her possession, told LAX police she was trying to flag down an aircraft, which was still parked in the gate area. Video posted to social media show she was carrying what appeared to be a backpack and several items in her other arm, and kept trying to walk past airport employees and onto the tarmac.
Airport police cleared the area and no flights or operations were delayed due to this incident, according to LAX police.
The woman was taken to a hospital for a minor injury and a mental health evaluation.
The incident was the latest in a string of security breaches at LAX this year. In May, LAX police say a man dressed as a custodial worker to get through security, and changed clothes before entering the airfield and climbing a fence to escape. In August, a homeless man was able to get under a runway fence and board a plane.