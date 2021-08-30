LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police need help identifying a man who breached LAX security and entered the airfield back in May.
The breach happened at about 1:10 a.m. on May 18, according to Los Angeles police. The man posed as a custodial worker to pass through security, then changed clothes before entering the airfield.
When he was confronted, he ran away and climbed an airfield fence to escape.
The man was described as a light-skinned 25-year-old with brown hair, brown eyes, about 6 feet tall and 165 pounds. During the breach, he wore a black hooded jacket with gray stripes on the arms and the number 84 on the front left chest area. He also wore a yellow work vest, blue jeans, and black shoes with a white stripe. Police say he was also seen wearing a checkered blue flannel long-sleeved shirt.
The May security breach is just one of three that have happened at LAX this year. The most recent one happened Sunday morning, when a homeless man was able to get in under a fence and boarded a plane. Back in June, a high-speed pursuit led police across two busy runways.
Anyone with information about the May security breach or recognizes the man can call the LAX Crime Task Force’s Detective Jacobus at (424) 750-0912 or Detective Nolan at (310) 9908—7438.