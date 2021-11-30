CASTAIC (CBSLA) – The search for missing mother Heidi Planck took a grisly turn on Monday, when investigators ordered a search of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill in Castaic.

The discovery of undisclosed forensic evidence led those involved with the investigation to believe that Planck may be dead, and that her body may be in the landfill.

The evidence was allegedly found at the same apartment complex where Planck’s dog was found wandering alone on the 28th floor. Her car was also found in the same location about a week after her disappearance.

Officials from Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Fire, Sheriff’s Department, Public Works, the coroner’s office and cadaver dogs joined the search on Monday morning – finding nothing of substantial evidence.

However, according to the LAPD, a full search of the landfill could take up to 1o days to complete.

Criminal Defense Attorney, Steve Meister, also a former prosecutor, speculates that a wide array of security footage from the apartment building may have pointed authorities in a specific direction. He also offered that there could be more substantial physical evidence that was previously unknown, such as: a torn up room room to something, signs of a fight or violence or even blood/DNA evidence.

Meister offered some insight into the investigation:

“They’re trying to find her, first and foremost. And hopefully they find her alive but they’re looking at a place that they would expect to find someone dead. And if they do locate her, her body, they’ll have additional evidence that they can hopefully gather to figure out what happened to her and who did it.”

Planck’s ex-husband, Jim Wayne, reported her missing nearly six weeks ago.

Today, he referenced the heartbreak that he and many of Planck’s loved ones are feeling as the case took this new harrowing turn. But, there is still hope that Planck is alive – and that the investigation will reveal new details to her whereabouts.

The case has taken many twists and turns over the last two months, including authorities entering Planck’s residence with guns drawn, evidence suggesting her ex-husband withheld evidence, new surveillance footage of Planck and other indications that the case may be involved with her former place of employment – currently under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Planck, 39, has been missing since she was last seen at her son’s football game on October 17. Her dog was found hours later on the 28th floor of an apartment complex in Downtown Los Angeles with no indication as to why it was there, and Planck nowhere to be seen.

When she was last seen, Planck was wearing jeans and a gray sweater, driving her 2017 gray Range Rover with a black-and-yellow California license plate of ‘U840X0.’ She is white, 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Planck, Heidi please contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.