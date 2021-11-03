LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman dropped her son off at a flag football game and vanished. Heidi Plank from Palms has been missing for two weeks as of Wednesday.
CBSLA has learned detectives with the Robbery-Homicide Division of the Los Angeles Police Department have seized security video from the downtown apartment building where her dog was found wandering around. Nobody can explain why the dog was there.
Planck’s ex-husband said investigators with the Securities and Exchange Commission have asked him about her job as the financial controller of Camden Capital Partners, a local investment company. They also asked where her laptop was.
Federal court documents obtained by CBSLA showed Newport Beach resident, Jason Sugarman, a managing partner at Camden, is under investigation. Investigators believe he and others stole $43 million from unwitting pension funds over a three-year period.
A prayer vigil for Planck will be held Sunday at 6 pm in the downtown LA apartment building where her dog was found.