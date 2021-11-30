FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials announced that Jacob Robison, 18-years-old was killed in the fatal accident that occurred early Monday morning on the 57 Freeway.
California Highway Patrol reports that the incident took place at around 4:30 a.m., south of Chapman Avenue, when Robison’s vehicle, a BMW 328i, crashed into the 2005 Chevrolet being driven by Anaheim resident, Francisco Martinez, for unknown reasons.
Upon impact, Robison’s vehicle was left disabled, which was then struck in the rear by another vehicle. This collision prompted yet another, as the BMW was propelled into the next lane, where it was slammed by one more vehicle.
Robison was pronounced dead at the scene by medical professionals.
An investigation is underway, but officials have not ruled out drugs, alcohol or speed as factors in the incident.
The crash led to all lanes of the 57 freeway being closed for over an hour on Monday morning.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)