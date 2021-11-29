FULLERTON (CBSLA) — One person was killed in a pre-dawn crash Monday on the 57 Freeway in Fullerton.
The crash was first reported at about 4:30 a.m. on the northbound 57 Freeway, just south of Chapman Avenue. At least two vehicles appeared to have been involved in the crash.
Sky 2 was over the scene and captured one of the vehicles in the middle lanes, while a pickup truck was left facing the wrong way on the left shoulder.
It's unclear how many people were involved in the crash, and authorities have not released information about the person who died. No arrests have been made and it's not known if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
The crash and investigation blocked all lanes for at least an hour.