CASTAIC (CBSLA) — Detectives have descended on a landfill in the Castaic area Monday in the ongoing search for Heidi Planck, a 39-year-old Downey mother who was last seen on Oct. 17 in Downtown LA.

According to the LAPD, investigators served search warrants Monday at the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, 29201 Henry Mayo Drive. LAPD investigators — along with personnel from LA City Fire, Public Works, the sheriff’s department, and the coroner’s office – are focusing in on a specific area of the landfill, and plan to search it for human remains and collect any related evidence.

Police only said that “further investigation” led them to the landfill, and there is currently no suspect information.

The search of the landfill could take as much as 10 days to complete, according to the LAPD, and may have an impact on the surrounding community, particularly Val Verde.

Planck was last seen on Oct. 17 at an apartment complex at 1201 S. Hope Street, in the Downtown LA area. Her dog was found in the same building, and police say forensic evidence found inside indicates an incident happened that led to the mother’s death. Her 2017 Range Rover was found in an underground parking garage of a residential building a few blocks away on Nov. 4.