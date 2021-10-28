DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Police Thursday were searching for a missing 39-year-old woman who was last seen in the Downey area.
The family of Heidi Planck said they last saw her 11 days ago on Oct. 17 in the 7800 block of Gardendale Street, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.
Planck failed to pick up her son from school in West Los Angeles three days later on Oct. 20.
Planck is white, 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing jeans and a gray sweater driving a 2017 gray Range Rover with a black-and-yellow California license plate of U840X0.
Anyone with information on Planck’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.
Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.MORE NEWS: Firefighter Injured In Malibu Brushfire
