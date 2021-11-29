LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man has been arrested on murder charges in the shooting deaths of his four children and their grandmother Sunday night at a home in Lancaster.
The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. at a home in the 3500 Block of Garnet Lane.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a “rescue responding” call to find a woman in her 50s and four children — three boys and a girl all under the age of 12 — dead at the scene from gunshot wounds. One of the children was an infant.
Their names were not immediately released. Neighbors told CBSLA they heard what sounded like the mother of the children screaming in the street after the bodies were found.
A man, believed to be the father of the children and the son-in-law of the deceased woman, was detained at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and interviewed by detectives. He was later taken into custody on murder charges. He was identified as 29-year-old Germarcus David.
The circumstances of the shooting and a possible motive were still unclear. David is being held on $2 million bail.