LANCASTER (CBSLA) — A Lancaster man has been charged with the murders of his four young children and their grandmother, who were identified by authorities Tuesday.
Ericka England, 51; Namyiah David, her 11-year-old granddaughter, 7-year-old Germarcus David Jr.; 2-year-old Kaden David; and 1-year-old Noah David were each shot in the upper body, according to sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Tony Moore.READ MORE: 3 Killed, 6 Injured In Shooting At Michigan High School
The children’s father and England’s son-in-law, 29-year-old Germarcus Lamar David, was arrested Monday after he walked into the sheriff’s Lancaster station. He was charged Monday with five counts of murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death.
“No family should endure this type of tragedy, especially when the alleged perpetrator was responsible for their protection,” LA County District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement.READ MORE: Skiers Rejoice: Bear Mountain, Snow Summit To Open Thursday
David is being held on $2 million bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday.
The shootings were reported at about 10:30 Sunday night in the 3500 block of Garnet Lane.
Neighbors say the grisly scene was discovered by the children’s mother, who was heard screaming and crying. Authorities have not given any details about a possible motive for the murders. David reportedly works as a correctional officer with California State Prisons.MORE NEWS: LA City Council Approves Ghost Gun Ban
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)