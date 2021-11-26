LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A fire ripped through a large commercial textile business in downtown Los Angeles early Friday morning.
The blaze was reported at 3:26 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Tarleton Street.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, it appeared to started as a large outdoor fire which spread to the commercial building.
The flames were so large and extensive that crews were forced to take a more defensive position, the fire department said.
A second adjacent building was also exposed to the flames, but it only appeared to have suffered surface damage to the roof. The flames did not extend into the building.
There was no word on what may have caused the blaze. It’s unclear if anyone was inside the building when the fire broke out, or if there were any injuries.
This also comes after another large fire ripped through a commercial complex in South L.A. Thursday night which also housed textile businesses.