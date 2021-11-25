SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – About 150 firefighters were fighting a defensive battle Thursday night against a major emergency blaze that filled the sky with smoke and
flames from a textile-filled commercial building in the Central-Alameda area of Los Angeles that also burned earlier this week.
Two of the businesses burning are believed to be A to Z Textiles and Zohar Garment Suppliers. The structure houses at least two other businesses as well.
The fire was reported at 7:48 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Alameda Street, said the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart.
The roof collapsed over an 80,000-square-foot building that adjoined four different buildings, Stewart said.
Firefighters were battling the flames from above by training water from hoses on aerial ladder trucks in an effort to protect the adjacent businesses.
The location was also the scene of a fire on Tuesday, Stewart said.
