HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Two Huntington Beach police officers were unharmed after being exposed to fentanyl during a traffic stop in the early morning hours Friday.
The incident took place at 12:30 a.m. on Beach Boulevard in the Midway City area.
Orange County Fire Authority hazmat crews were called to the scene after an unknown substance was discovered during the traffic stop. Up to five people, including the two officers, had been exposed to it, OCFA reported.
Hazmat crews determined the substance contained fentanyl.
The two officers were taken to a hospital as a precaution, but were unhurt.
The circumstances of the traffic stop were not confirmed. It’s unclear how many people were arrested.
Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid pain reliever that is up to 100 times more potent than morphine. In recent years, there has been a spike in fentanyl overdoses nationwide.