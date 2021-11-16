UPLAND (CBSLA) — Security cameras captured the moments as armed robbers ambushed an Upland couple in their driveway after a night out.

The three armed robbers are seen running up the driveway at 4 a.m. on Sunday as the male driver was about to help his fiancé out of the car.

Two of the suspects were armed with handguns, while one was armed with a stun gun.

The couple was incapacitated by the stun gun multiple times, with the female victim being stunned twice, while the male victim was stunned about five times.

According to the Upland Police Department, the robbers stole the man’s two-toned Rolex GMT worth $18,000.

Police are unsure if this was an instance of the dangerous new crime trend called “follow home robbery, however, the couple was returning from a friend’s birthday party at the Highlight Room in Hollywood, more than 40 miles away from their home.

Police said the suspects were in two cars, a newer model white Mercedes sedan and a newer model white mustang with a blacktop.

Police advise residents to be aware of tails when driving. If people believe they are being tailed they should go to their nearest police department or call 911 immediately.