GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Police need help identifying the driver of a vehicle that apparently followed a person from a bank in Los Angeles to Glendale in order to break into their vehicle.
The vehicle break-in is just the latest in a series of follow-home burglaries and robberies reported out of Los Angeles.READ MORE: LAX Expects To See 2M Travelers Over Thanksgiving Period
Glendale police say the vehicle burglary happened in the 200 block of South Central Avenue just after 9 a.m. last Saturday. The driver had just come from a bank in Los Angeles, where they had withdrawn cash, and was apparently followed to Glendale, where the vehicle was broken into shortly after being parked.READ MORE: Abducted Vallejo Teen Girl Found Safe, Amber Alert Canceled
“The MO is consistent with numerous similar, recent ‘jugging’ or bank-follow incidents involving suspects in rental cars following victims from bank parking lots,” a crime bulletin from Glendale police said.
Earlier this month, the LAPD issued a community alert warning of a rise in follow-home robberies. Since then, similar incidents have been reported in the Fairfax District, one attempt was made to rob TV host Terrence J, and an ambush of a couple followed home to Upland was caught on video.
The suspect vehicle was described as a late model, black Toyota 4Runner with dark tinted windows in front and back, no front license plate, and a possible Oregon plate on the rear.MORE NEWS: Luis Anaya-Martin Of Santa Ana Arrested On Child Pornography Charges
Anyone with information about the Glendale break-in can call Glendale police at (818) 548-4911.