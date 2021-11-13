Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:
More trash is ending up in the ocean because of the pandemic. A new study found nearly eight and a half million tons of plastic trash were produced because of COVID. The waste comes from a combination of face masks, PPE packaging, and more online shopping.
Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee says she was the victim of a racist attack in Los Angeles Thursday. The gymnast said she was on the sidewalk after taping an episode of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ when a car sped past her, yelled racial slurs, and pepper-sprayed her. Lee was not hurt in the incident.
More than two million Ellume COVID at-home tests have been recalled for potential false-positive test results. There have been 35 reports of false-positives sent to the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA said they were manufactured between Feb. 24 and Aug. 11.