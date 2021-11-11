LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics, and the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics, Suni Lee said on Thursday that she was the victim of a racist attack in LA.
Lee was the all around gymnastics champion this summer. Her family is originally from Laos, in Southeast Asia.
The gold medalist told Popsugar that she was on the sidewalk with friends after a taping of "Dancing With Stars," when a car sped past her and the people inside yelled racist slurs and pepper-sprayed her.
“I didn’t do anything to them, and having my reputation, it’s so hard because I didn’t want to do anything that could get me into trouble. I just let it happen,” Lee told the popular website.
Lee said she was unhurt.
The 18-year-old has been exploring opportunities here in LA before she begins college back east.