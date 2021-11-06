LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The chances of seeing relief pitcher Joe Kelly in a Dodgers uniform next season are up in the air.
The Dodgers declined Kelly’s $12 million club option for the 2022 season on Saturday, paying his $4 million buyout that will allow him to become a free agent.
The Los Angeles Dodgers declined RHP Joe Kelly’s option for the 2022 season.
After joining the Dodgers in 2019, Kelly became a fan favorite in the 2020 season when Los Angeles visited the Houston Astros for the first time since the sign-stealing scandal became public.
His best season in Los Angeles came in 2021, when he posted a 2.86 ERA and 0.98 WHIP, which was a career best.
His final appearance of 2021 came in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series against the Braves. Kelly suffered a right bicep injury.
The Riverside native and graduate of UC Riverside joins the list of Dodger players who will hit the free-agent market this offseason.
That list includes Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Chris Taylor, Corey Seager and Kenley Jansen.