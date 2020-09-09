LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly’s famous pout has been made permanent, but probably not the way his mother warned him about.
Kelly’s “pouty face” made at the Houston Astros earlier this season is now gracing the side of Floyd’s Barbershop on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake – not far from Dodger Stadium — in mural form.
During that tense game, Kelly threw wild pitches at various Astros players that led to him being suspended for eight games. That suspension was later reduced to five after an appeal.
The Dodgers, along with most of the teams in Major League Baseball, are angry at the Astros after the league’s investigation found the team cheated during their 2017 title run. The Astros just happened to beat the Dodgers to win the World Series that season.
Kelly has been on the Dodgers’ injured list due to shoulder inflammation since early August.