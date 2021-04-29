LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new report by U.S. Drought Monitor says that most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, as well as half of Riverside County, are now in ‘severe drought.’

According to a map from the agency released Thursday, much of San Bernardino County is also in ‘severe drought’, with some of the area classified as ‘exceptional drought’ while Orange County is in ‘severe drought.’

“Precipitation amounts from the Pacific weather systems that moved across the West this week were patchy and not enough to erase months of deficits,” the report said.

The dry conditions are worrying firefighters about potential fire danger in California.

Cal Fire Battalion Chief Jon Heggie says they are bracing for more fires in the coming months across

the state because of the heat and extremely dry and volatile fuels.

“This year is shaping up to be another potentially dangerous year,” he said.

Chief Heggie added because the moisture level inside the fuel is so low right now, there will be a longer and hotter fire season. Cal Fire is being as proactive as possible.

“What we’ve seen is the lack of rain over the wintertime really affecting the fuels or the brush here in California. With that you get the potential for a repeat of what we saw last year,” said Heggie.