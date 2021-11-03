LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Restaurants, cafes and other business owners were gearing up for the new vaccine verification rules that go into effect Thursday in LA County, along with vaccine verifications rules from the City of Los Angeles as well.

Customers hoping to enter these locations will now have to show proof of vaccination.

“I’m not really worried,” said Danny Viveros Duarte, a host at the Guest House restaurant in Los Feliz. “You definitely mentally prepare.”

Duarte will be the gatekeeper, the one in charge of verifying customer vaccinations before they can be seated.

“I go out to the bars and I have to show my vaccine card at places. So, if I’m aware, I’m sure other people are aware as well,” he said.

Some customers that spoke with CBSLA said they believe that proof of vaccination mandate will make more people likely to come out among strangers.

“I think it’s great. It’s something that we need just so we can feel safe,” said Joseph LoBue, an Atwater Village resident.

Another Atwater Village resident, Anthony Marciona, echoed the sentiment, saying he felt more protected and that it’s one of way beating the pandemic.

Others who spoke with CBSLA, and did not want to go on camera, said they opposed the mandates. There were also business owners concerned about going on camera because vaccinations have turned into an explosive political issue for some people.

“I know people have political feelings about it, but I just believe in the science,” Marciona said.

For Duarte, he said he’s ready for the challenge of making sure the people he seats got the shot.

Personally, it gives another skill set for the rest of my life,” he said.

There are exemptions to the rule. For example, business owners can ask a customer for a negative COVID test if they do not have proof of vaccination.