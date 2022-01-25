LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With less than three weeks to the big game, the NFL and Los Angeles County health officials are embarking on public education blitz to try and block COVID-19 from ruining the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl takes place Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. And even though a surge of COVID infections across the state is starting to plateau, public health officials are taking extraordinary measures to make sure the virus doesn’t stage a comeback.

“Since SoFi Stadium has already hosted 21 home games this year, and welcomed over 1.2 million fans using similar vaccine or test verification systems, the Super Bowl plan can build upon their extensive experience,” LA County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors.

People attending any Super Bowl-associated event – including those taking place at YouTube Theater, Crypto Arena, the Los Angeles Convention Center, and SoFi Stadium – will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within at least 48 hours in compliance with LA City and county safety rules. Ferrer said public health staff will be placed at the entrance of every event to ensure compliance.

In the run up to Super Bowl Sunday, the county and NFL will offer free rapid COVID-19 testing at the Super Bowl Experience at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Free admission will be offered to those who get vaccinated on-site, and all visitors to the Super Bowl experience will receive a free take-home COVID testing kit. Ferrer estimated more than 60,000 of those kits will be distributed from the fan event, and the NFL will urge fans to use the kits before gathering with friends and family to watch the Super Bowl.

The Super Bowl Experience takes place Feb. 5 and 6, and again on Feb. 10 through 12.

The NFL will offer free COVID testing to all fans before they enter SoFi Stadium, and Ferrer says every fan who attends the Super Bowl will be given a KN95 mask. Public health officials will also do extensive outreach to remind attendees to wear their masks at all times during the game, except when actively eating or drinking, she said.