COMPTON (CBSLA) – A prayer vigil was held for Associate Pastor Reginald Moore on Saturday.

The vigil was held near the Compton intersection where Moore, 67, was shot on October 24.

He was leaving a Bible study that he had just finished leading at Upper Room Christian Center. Moore was still holding his Bible when he was shot in the chest.

Friends and family are unsure who, or why, Moore was shot, as he had no known enemies. He was a pastor for more than 20 years after leaving a life on the streets.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Moore’s last sermon was on anger and how you should take that emotion to God, instead of others.

A known family man with children and grandchildren, Moore’s life was dedicated to turning people towards God and finding the best in Him, turning that towards their own individual lives – something he had personal experience in.

Those who attended the vigil had the intention of making a change in their community, hoping that his death would be an eye-opener into the senseless violence that plagues the streets.

There are no known suspects in Moore’s murder, however a gray sedan was said to have fled the scene on Compton Boulevard and Dwight Avenue. Investigators are still searching for a motive in the incident as well.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.