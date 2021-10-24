STORMWATCH:‘Supercharge’ Storm Expected To Bring Heavy Rain To Southland
By CBSLA Staff
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Compton.

The incident unfolded before noon at the intersection of Compton Boulevard and Dwight Avenue.

It was there that authorities responded and located the victim who was pronounced dead.

No further details were immediately available.

Those with more information were asked to call authorities at (323) 890-5500.