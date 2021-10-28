PERRIS (CBSLA) — Inland Empire lottery players, check your tickets – there may be a new Powerball millionaire among you.
A ticket matching all five numbers in Wednesday's Powerball drawing was sold at a Circle K, 19470 Brown St. in Perris. The ticket, which only lacked the Powerball number, is worth $2, 226,031, according to California Lottery's Donna Cordova..
The Powerball numbers drawn Wednesday are 3, 6, 26, 35, 51, and the Powerball number was 17. No tickets were sold that matched all six numbers, so the estimated jackpot rolls over to $116 million for Saturday’s drawing.
Winners claiming a prize of more than $600 must complete a winner claim form and turn the winning ticket in to a lottery district office or by mail. California Lottery district officers are now open for walk-ins.