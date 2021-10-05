CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A ticket with all six numbers in Monday evening’s $699.8 million Powerball lottery was sold at a grocery store in the San Luis Obispo County coastal city of Morro Bay.

The numbers drawn Monday were 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and the Powerball number was 15.

“California, we have a winner!” the California Lottery tweeted. “Congratulations to our lucky player from Morro Bay who matched 6/6 numbers and won the $699.8 Million Powerball jackpot in the Monday, October 4 draw. Thank you to all our players who played.”

Morro Bay is located about 100 miles north of Santa Barbara.

The winner will have the choice between receiving the $699.8 million jackpot in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $496 million.

The drawing was the 40th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

There were five tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

