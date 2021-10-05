LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A ticket with all six numbers in Monday evening’s $699.8 million Powerball lottery was sold at a grocery store in the San Luis Obispo County coastal city of Morro Bay.
The numbers drawn Monday were 12, 22, 54, 66, 69 and the Powerball number was 15.READ MORE: Woman Killed, Man Critically Hurt In Violent Hit-And-Run Wreck In North Hills
“California, we have a winner!” the California Lottery tweeted. “Congratulations to our lucky player from Morro Bay who matched 6/6 numbers and won the $699.8 Million Powerball jackpot in the Monday, October 4 draw. Thank you to all our players who played.”
Morro Bay is located about 100 miles north of Santa Barbara.
The winner will have the choice between receiving the $699.8 million jackpot in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $496 million.READ MORE: Southland Lightning Storm Downs Tree In Bel Air, Sparks Tree Fire In Newport Beach
The drawing was the 40th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.
There were five tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.
The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.
The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.MORE NEWS: Real-Life Bolts: Lightning Delays Start Of Chargers-Raiders At SoFi
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)