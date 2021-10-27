LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are slated to hold a news conference Wednesday in the shooting death of a cinematographer on a film set in Santa Fe, New Mexico last week when actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun during rehearsal.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to hold the news conference at 9 a.m. Pacific time to announce the latest developments on its investigation into the shooting death of 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins.

On the afternoon of Oct. 21, the 42-year-old Hutchins, the director of photography on the Western film “Rust,” and 42-year-old Joel Souza, the film’s director, were shot when actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe.

The 63-year-old Baldwin was inside a church building, sitting on a wooden pew, rehearsing unholstering his prop gun and pointing it at the camera when he fired it, according to a search warrant filed by investigators. Hutchins was hit in the chest and Souza in the shoulder.

Hutchins was rushed to a hospital, where she died. Souza survived. Hutchins leaves behind a husband and young son.

According to the affidavit filed by investigators, assistant director Dave Halls had handed Baldwin the prop gun and yelled that it was a “cold gun,” meaning it was not loaded with live ammunition.

Along with Halls, the gun was also handled by armor Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Reed had purportedly brought three guns to the set on a rolling cart, one of which was handed to Baldwin, according to the search warrant.

Halls told detectives he did not know that there were live rounds in the gun, the affidavit reads.

Earlier that day, prior to the shooting, several camera operators and assistants had walked off the set to protest working conditions, the Los Angeles Times reported over the weekend.

Several crew members also told the Times that on Oct. 16, Baldwin’s stunt double accidentally fired two rounds from a gun he had also been told was cold.

Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the New York Times Tuesday that “everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table.”

Carmack-Altwies added that an “enormous amount of bullets” were found by investigators on the set, but didn’t specify what kind of ammunition it was, whether they were live rounds or blanks.

Meanwhile Sharon Waxman, editor in chief of The Wrap, told CBSLA Tuesday that multiple people may have handled the gun the day of the shooting.

“Crew members who had gone off and done sort of, passing the time, fun, shooting at targets out in the desert, before this shooting occurred. With guns from the set, including the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins,” Waxman said.