LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — One crew member was killed and a second was wounded Thursday afternoon when actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on a movie set in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The shooting occurred on the set of the independent Western movie “Rust.”

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, and 42-year-old Joel Souza, the director, were shot when Baldwin discharged the prop firearm at about 1:50 p.m. at the Bonanza Creek Ranch movie set.

Hutchins was taken by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died, the sheriff’s office said.

Souza was taken by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries. Actress Frances Fisher, who is in “Rust,” says Souza has been discharged from the hospital.

No criminal charges have yet been filed in the incident. Baldwin is a producer on the film.

Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios said detectives were investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.

“If someone actually put a live round in there, No. 1, that shouldn’t have been on set, and No. 2, they should have visually inspected the gun first with a pencil down the barrel and a flashlight to make sure there’s no obstruction in the mechanism,” veteran movie prop master Bill Davis told CBSLA Thursday. “And No. 3, they need to inspect the round that’s going in there. So it sounds to me, if someone actually got killed, which they did, that would have to be a live round of ammunition.”

Production on “Rust” has been halted.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported the 63-year-old Baldwin was seen Thursday outside the sheriff’s office in tears. A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks, though a charge without a metal projectile is unlikely to kill at a moderate distance.

“Those are all real firearms. What’s fake about it is the ammunition, the blanks that are loaded into it. There’s no projectile in a blank,” said Davis. “But what I think happened is people just didn’t inspect the weapon and/or did not inspect the ammunition that they were loading into it.”

“Rust” is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s’ Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database website. The teen goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather (played by Baldwin) after the boy is sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

The film also stars Jensen Ackles and Travis Fimmel.

Fisher posted a photo to Instagram Friday of her and Hutchins taken on the set of Rust.

“Rest in Paradise Dear Halyna,” Fisher wrote. I loved watching you work: Your intense focus and your vibrant command of the room. I asked you to stand next to me in our #IAsolidarity #RUST cast&crew photo because I wanted to make sure you were front and center, seeing as there are so few non-male directors of photography. There is a line from #Unforgiven that maybe someday I will have the courage to put here. It pretty much sums it all up. In the meantime, my prayers are with your family and with all who love and miss you.”

In 1993, Brandon Lee, 28, son of the late martial-arts star Bruce Lee, died after being hit by a .44-caliber slug while filming a death scene for the movie “The Crow.” The gun was supposed to have fired a blank, but an autopsy turned up a bullet lodged near his spine.

A Twitter account run by Lee’s sister Shannon said: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on ‘Rust.’ No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”

In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum died after shooting himself in the head with a prop gun blank while pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of the television series “Cover Up.”

“We are devastated by this tragic news,” SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement Thursday. “Our hearts go out to the family of Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins who has passed away, and to Director Joel Souza who is injured and hospitalized. This is still an active investigation and we do not yet have all the facts. We will continue to work with production, the other unions, and the authorities to investigate this incident and to understand how to prevent such a thing from happening again.”

