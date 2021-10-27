LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former Long Beach Unified School District safety officer was charged with murder Wednesday for fatally shooting an 18-year-old woman in September, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced.

“We must hold accountable the people we have placed in positions of trust to protect us,” Gascón said. “That is especially true for the armed personnel we traditionally have relied upon to guard our children on their way to and from and at school.”

Former safety officer Eddie Gonzalez, 51, was fired by the LBUSD after shooting Manuela “Mona” Rodriguez in the head on Sept. 27.

Rodriguez’s family members and their attorneys were planning to hold a news conference later Wednesday afternoon, following Gascón’s announcement.

In late September, Gonzalez reportedly tried to break up a fight between Rodriguez, who was the mother of a 5-month-old son, and a 15-year-old girl near Millikan High School in Long Beach.

Rodriguez attempted to get away with two other people by jumping into the passenger seat of a car.

While the car was driving away police say Gonzalez then fired two shots and one of the bullets hit Rodriguez in the head, killing her.

She was on life support until Oct. 5. Her family’s lawyer said her organs were donated, saving the lives of five people.

District officials previously stated that Gonzalez had violated district policies on use of force.

Gascon said arresting and charging a school safety officer with murder was an unprecedented move to his knowledge.

Rodriguez’s brother Oscar held his own news conference flanked by two attorneys outside the Hall of Justice.

While he expressed grief and is still mourning the loss of his sister, he also said he’s relieved the DA made the right move.

“About time,” Oscar. “It shouldn’t have taken a whole month.”

Gonzalez was arrested earlier Wednesday and police say he was cooperative.

He’s being held in a Long Beach jail on a $2 million bond and will be arraigned in court in Long Beach on Friday.

A Gofundme has been set up to help the family with Rodriguez’s funeral costs and to care for her 5-month-old son.

