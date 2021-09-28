LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A young woman was shot by a school safety officer near Millikan High School in Long Beach Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. in the area of Palo Verde Avenue and East Spring Street, about a block from the school.

According to Long Beach police, the incident began with an altercation involving several people, including the shooting victim.

A Long Beach Unified School District school safety officer responded, and when the woman jumped into the passenger seat of a car, and its driver tried to speed away, the officer opened fire on the vehicle, police said.

Cell phone video taken by another student who was being picked up by his grandmother captured a portion of the incident.

The woman was struck in the upper body. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Her name has not been released. She was not a student at the school, the district said.

No one else was hurt.

It’s unclear exactly why the officer decided to open fire, and whether he was permitted to. He has also not been identified. He is not an employee of the Long Beach Police Department.

Long Beach police and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office are investigating.