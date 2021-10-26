LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles judge has ruled in favor of Vanessa Bryant’s motion to compel the depositions of both Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl Osby.

Bryant filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County in 2020 after sheriff’s deputies and other persons on scene took photos of the fatal helicopter crash that killed her husband, daughter and seven other people.

Her lawsuit alleges that her family suffered undue emotional distress after learning that the photos were being shared with the public, even after confirmation from Sheriff Villanueva that no such thing would occur.

The LA judge ruled that Bryant’s purpose in seeking the depositions of the two is “neither abusive nor harassing.” A motion to compel is something that asks the court to enforce a request for information relevant to a case, in the instance that one of the two parties does not cooperate with an information request.

In this instance, the legal team for the defendants, Villanueva and Osby, does not view their deposition as necessary. This prompted Bryant’s legal team to file a motion to compel, since they view their depositions as a crucial part of their argument.

Bryant’s own deposition came on October 12, where she recalled all of the horrific events surrounding that day.

Less than two weeks ago, Los Angeles County’s defense team has asked that Bryant participate in a psychiatric exam to evaluate her trauma.

In response to the tragic accident that took her husband and daughter’s lives, Bryant, along with the other victim’s families, had filed a lawsuit against the helicopter company involved in the crash. That lawsuit was settled in January 2021. Bryant was also involved in a legal dispute with her own mother, one that was settled in August 2o21.

